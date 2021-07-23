Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty-Paresh Rawal's Hungama 2: Where & How to Watch, Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, HD download

Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 is one of the much-awaited releases of recent times. The comedy film stars actors like Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. It is all set to release today on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar and happens to be the sequel to the super-entertaining 2003 release 'Hungama.' Fans were super impressed with not just the confusion in the track but also the songs of the film when the trailer came out. Basically, the plot revolves around Paresh Rawal's character Radheshyam Tiwari, who is suspicious that his wife (Shilpa) is having an affair with a young man (played by Meezaan). Hungama 2 marks the return of Shilpa Shetty who is these days in the limelight because of her businessman-husband Raj Kundra who got arrested in a porn film racket case.

If you're interested to watch 'Hungama 2,' here's each and every possible piece of information about Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal's film curated just for you!

What is Hungama 2 Release Date?

July 23, 2021

Who is the Director of Hungama 2?

Priyadarshan

Who are the producers of Hungama 2 movie?

Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures

Who are the screenplay writers of Hungama 2 movie 2021?

Yunus Sajawal

What is the star cast of Hungama 2 movie?

Paresh Rawal as Radheshyam Tiwari

Shilpa Shetty as Radha

Meezaan Jaffery as Vivaan

Pranitha Subhash as Naina

Rajpal Yadav as Raja

Who are the Music Directors of Hungama 2 movie?

The music of film was composed by Anu Malik while the lyrics written by Sameer and Rani Malik.

How Can I See Hungama 2 Movie Trailer?

You can watch Hungama 2 movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Disney Plus Hotstar VIP India. You can also watch it here-

Where can I watch Hungama 2 full movie?

Hungama 2 is releasing in on the OTT platform-- Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

Where to book Hungama 2 movie tickets?

You cannot book Hungama 2 movie tickets as the film will release online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will not be released theatrically in India.

Where to download Hungama 2?

You can download the movie from the paid subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar in HD after it is made available on July 23.

Where can I check the review of Hungama 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Hungama 2 review on the link given below.

