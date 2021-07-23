Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty requests fans to watch Priyadarshan's film amid Raj Kundra's arrest in porn case

Actress Shilpa Shetty who was awaiting the release of her comeback film 'Hungama 2' grabbed the negative limelight when her businessman-husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a porn films case. On Thursday, she shared a quote from a book about surviving challenges and on Friday she made another post revolving around her film which releases today on Disney Plus Hotstar. Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, the actress wrote, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW." Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!"

Not only this but she made another tweet that said, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Shetty whose statement in the case was recorded by the Mumbai Police on Friday earlier took to her Instagram story on late Thursday and posted a quote by American author James Thurber that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness." "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," the quote that she shared read.

Meanwhile, a court in Mumbai on Friday extended till July 27 the police custody of businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on the night of July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his earlier remand on Friday. Police sought extension of his custody to probe the matter further. The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

The police had claimed they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

