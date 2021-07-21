Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SETINDIA Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan eliminated after forgetting lyrics? Ask Twitterati

Indian Idol 12 undoubtedly remains one of the most-talked about seasons of the reality show. Every now and then, the show catches attention either because of its judges or host Aditya Narayan or contestants. Yet again, the show came in the limelight when Dharmendra and Anita Raj special episode got telecasted. The participants namely Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro left no stone unturned in impressing everyone with their voices. However, Pawandeep went cold feet when he forgot the lyrics of the song during his performance. For those unversed, he chose 'Hothon Se Chulo Tum' sung by Ghazal King, Jagjit Singh and picturised on Raj Babbar and Anita in 1981 release 'Prem Geet.'

It all happened when everyone was busy listening to Pawandeep's song when suddenly he walks away from the mic saying that he can't remember the lyrics. Soon, it was his co-contestant Sayli Kamble who stood up and started completing from where he left. Later, Pawandeep gains composure and completes the song. This incident left the Uttarakhand singer sad. Sayli comes and hugs him while others also cheered him up including the veteran singer who praised him and treated him with some aloo parathas from his farmhouse.

Internet is filled with questions by Netizens asking whether he will be there in the finale or not. While many said that a singer like him cannot forget lyrics and this was done to weaken his position in the show. There were others who alleged that the makers used this strategy to gained TRPs.

Meanwhile, a report in BollywoodLife states that Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, and Sayli Kamble will be in the top 3 and Pawandeep, Mohd Danish, and Nihal Tauro will get eliminated.

For those unversed, Indian Idol 12 finale will take place on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.