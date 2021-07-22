Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble pitches in as Pawandeep Rajan forgets lyrics, Tweeple call it beautiful gesture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYLI KAMBLE, PAWANDEEP RAJAN Sayli Kamble, Pawandeep Rajan

Recently, a video from an upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 has caught everybody's attention. In the video, contestant Pawandeep Rajan forgets the lyrics of the song during his performance. As he decides to walk off the stage feeling disappointed, his co-contestant, Sayli Kamble pitches in and reminds him the lyrics. With her help, Pawandeep picks up and continues the song.

Twitterati seem highly impressed with Sayli. She has become one of the talking points on Twitter and Indian Idol fans can't stop praising her. You can watch the performance here:

"I really appreciate how #saylikamble helped @RajanPawandeep to re-remember his lyrics," wrote a user. While another said, "A beautiful gesture from #saylikamble today, reaching out to help @RajanPawandeep complete the song. A lesson on how an Idol should carry oneself."

"Today you sang very very well apart from the little hesitancy. Thumbs up. Lots of Cudos to Sayali for her presence of mind for helping you at a very critical moment," a third user tweeted.

Another quipped, "Hats off to you. What a great human being you are. In today's episode how you covered Pawan Deep's fumble and gave him true support. You have a beautiful and big heart. All prayers for you to win the trophy."

currently, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are competing for Indian Idol 12's trophy and they have left no stone unturned in impressing everyone with their voices.