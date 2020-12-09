Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERICHACHADHA Shakeela Teaser : Richa Chadha in and as Shakeela promises to bring the audience back to cinema halls

After a thunderous response to the poster, Richa Chadha has released the teaser of her upcoming film Shakeela amidst much fanfare and excitement. The multi-lingual project is all set to set the screens ablaze this Christmas. Oozing oomph and glamour, Richa pays the perfect ode to the South siren who ruled the roost in the 90s. Shakeela was a force to reckon with and her personality went beyond her erotic image. She was a figure of power and spunk at a time when actresses were treated as arm candies by superstars.

Capturing the life and times of Shakeela, the biopic traces the journey of her muse - filled with hurdles and discrimination. Despite hailing from a Muslim family, Shakeela at 16 entered the industry and owned every frame she featured in. One of the biggest releases since the lockdown, the film attempts to bring back Shakeela’s ability to deliver one money-spinner after another. Promising to be a crowd-puller, the film’s teaser starring Chadha along with Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor, Rajeev Pillai has a scintillating touch that will tease the audience but fill them with awe for the enigma of Shakeela.

Richa said, "I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela's story is unlike any other and yet it's universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji."

The film is presented and produced by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO. It is slated for a Christmas release.