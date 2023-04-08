Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's impossible love story's poster leaves fans intrigued; release date revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first poster from their upcoming project.

A fresh pairing on the way! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen for the first time for their upcoming movie together. Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster which has left fans curious. The poster goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: 'An impossible love story'.

Announcing the film's wrap, Kriti wrote, "Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in Oct 2023. A Jio studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film's production."

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there’s also a thrilling ‘never seen before’ appeal to them! In the poster, Both Kriti and Shahid sat on a bike facing each other against a sunset backdrop. While Kriti was seen on the seat, Shahid sat on the fuel tank.

As soon as the poster was released, netizens started commenting and some even took a dig at Shahid's height. One of the users wrote, "Which movie remake". "NO CAUSE YOURE ACTUALLY KIDDING ME?! I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS FILM, I CANT EVEN DESCRIBE IT!, YOU AND SHAHID TOGETHER FOR A COLLABORATION! WHAT A DUO", added another fan. Here comes another comment, "@shahidkapoor chose to flip sides this time on bike". "Ohhh wow ye to abhi kabirsingh 2 hai lgta hai", added another one. "Isn't it looking kinda weird that the male lead actor is sitting on the tank and female on the seat? Kriti's body structure is actually looking bigger than Shahid's," said another person.

On the work front, while Kriti has 'Ganapath' in the pipeline with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'.

