Shahid Kapoor, Ali Bhatt to star in Karan Johar's patriotic film?

Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's next project together will be a patriotic film directed by a debutant director

Shaanar leads Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor could be soon teaming up for a patriotic project of Karan Johar. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid has already given his nod for the movie. Bankrolled by Karan Johar's production house, the movie will be directed by a debutant director. Earlier, Karan, Alia, and Shahid teamed up for Shaandaar. Despite a lot of buzz and expectation around, the film tanked at the box office. However, with this project, they will be looking to turn around their luck.

Revealing the details, a source close to the project said, "It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. It is currently in the pre-production stage.”

Meanwhile, after the roaring success of Kabir Singh on the box office, Shahid will be next seen in yet another Telugu film remake. The Hindi remake of Telugu star Nani’s Jersey features Shahid in the role of a cricketer in his 30s who is trying to revive his career. Shahid has been going special batting training to look perfect in his role.

Talking about Alia, she is set to be seen with her rumoured real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. After multiple release date changes, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020. Alia will also be seen essaying the role brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai.