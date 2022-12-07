Sara Ali Khan to romance Aditya Roy Kapoor in Anurag Basu's new anthology 'Metro In Dino'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA ROY KAPOOR Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to star in Anurag Basu's next film

Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar have joined forces yet again for their latest offering, 'Metro...In Dino (Metro…इन दिनों)'. The anthology features actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the film, Sara will be seen romancing Aditya. Announcing the same, Sara wrote, "Super excited and grateful to be part of #MetroInDino. Shoot begins soon!"

'Metro... In Dino' will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle. The music will be scored by Pritam.

Describing Metro… In Dino as a tale “of the people and for the people,” Anurag Basu said, "It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series also expressed his excitement about the project. He said, "Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro... In Dino. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one."

More details about the project are awaited. Apart from this, Anurag will also be directing 'Aashiqui 3'. The film will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Latest Bollywood News