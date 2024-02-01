Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey to feature in Deepika Padukone starrer's sequel Cocktail 2?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey to star in Cocktail 2?

Global star Deepika Padukone revived her career with Homi Adjania's 2012 film, Cocktail. This film did not only put Deepika Padukone back into the race but also proved her caliber as an actor. Now, reportedly the sequel of Cocktail is in the works. And young generation actors Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan may have even bagged the roles in Cocktail 2. The trend of making movie sequels is once again in full swing in the Bollywood industry. Many films have been included in this list so far including Rohit Dhawan's Desi Boyz 2. On Thursday, there has been lot of discussion about the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Cocktail too.

Ananya and Sara for Cocktail 2

According to a report in News18, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are in talks for the film Cocktail 2. Both the actresses were spotted outside Maddock Films, the production house of the Cocktail franchise, after which this discussion is going on in full swing. On this occasion, Ananya Pandey was seen in a white tank top with jeans. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan looked quite stylish in a white crop T-shirt and black pants. At present, an official statement is awaited from the makers regarding the cast of the film.

Cocktail was the superhit film of 2012

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty's film Cocktail was released in the year 2012. This film proved to be a super hit on screen. The friendship-love story shown in this film was greatly liked by the audience. Diana started her film career with Cocktail. Apart from this, Randeep Hooda and Dimple Kapadia also featured in Cocktail.

