Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor reveals reason behind lengthy movie title

Shahid Kapoor reveals reason behind lengthy movie title

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are in the headlines these days for their upcoming film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Through this movie, both the stars are going to share the screen for the first time. Even their fans are also excited to see their chemistry. Shahid and Kriti are promoting the film vigorously these days. Now in a recent interview, the actor has revealed why its title has been kept so long.

The story behind Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title

While talking to Film Companion during the film promotion, Shahid Kapoor said that when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' came out, everyone discussed that the title was a bit long, because of all the other films and their short titles. Further, the actor said that when one wants to make a love story, he thinks it is okay to keep a slightly longer title. Along with this, he gave the example of DDLJ and said that it was a huge hit at the box office.

"When I did 'Jab We Met', the question in everyone's mind was, 'What is this title?' At that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like one title had to be given in Hindi and one in English. So for 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' the film team was well prepared for the anticipated questions and discussions about the title," Shahid further said.

About the film

The audience has been waiting for the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for a long time as it has been in the news but without a title. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. In this movie, Shahid is playing a romantic boy who falls in love with a robot. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. This film will be released on February 9, 2024.

