Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song out: Shahid-Kriti dancing compensates for 'kuch bhi' lyrics | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song out: Shahid-Kriti dancing compensates for 'kuch bhi' lyrics

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's title track has been released by the makers. Shahid and Kriti are looking bang on as usual. Their chemistry and dancing style come to the rescue when the lyrics do nothing. The song has been shot in a closed disco-vibed set and both the lead actors are looking good in shimmery costumes. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song is now out on YouTube.

Watch the full video here:

The lead actors shared a teaser of this song yesterday on their social media profiles. Let us tell you that apart from Kriti-Shahid, Bollywood's veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra will be seen in an important role in this film.

About the film

The audience has been waiting for the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon for a long time as it has been in the news but without a title. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience. In this movie, Shahid is playing a romantic boy who falls in love with a robot. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. This film will be released on February 9, 2024.

On the work front

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Ganpath which could not do wonders at the box office. After Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, she will next be seen in Kajol and TV actor Shaheer Sheikh starrer Teen Patti. Kriti will also mark her debut as a producer with this film.

On the other hand, Shahid was last seen in his OTT debut series Farzi opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. He will also feature in its sequel.

Also Read: '200 Days for...', Makers of Pushpa 2-The Rule reconfirm release date with new poster | See Pic