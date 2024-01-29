'200 Days for...', Makers of Pushpa 2-The Rule reconfirm release date with new poster | See Pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun in Puhspa 2- The Rule

Allu Arjun who is fondly known by his fans as 'Bunny' or 'Icon star', is constantly in the news for his upcoming film Pushpa 2-The Rule. The first part of the film which turned out to be a blockbuster in 2021, is still a hype and craze amongst the netizens for the brilliant performance done by the cast.

Mythri Makers, the makers of the Pushpa 2-The Rule took to social media to confirm the release date with a new poster. Along with the poster, the caption read, "200 Days for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE... #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release worldwide on 15th August 2024". As soon as the poster was dropped, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section to show their excitement for seeing their favourite star back on the big screens in the same role. One user said, "Wow, good we are waiting for August 15". Another user said, "Most expected Indian movie at the moment". "Blood Bath confirm", wrote the third user.

So much is the craze around the film, that recently, the makers even announced the OTT release of the film even before its release. They shared it on their official page on Instagram and the caption read, "Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada". But the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

The sequel of Pushpa will be released in theatres on August 15 this year and will clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again.

