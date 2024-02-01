Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mahesh Bhatt was surprised by Alia, Ranbir's decision to show Raha's face in media

Almost a year after the birth of their daughter Raha Kapoor, the duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed her face to the media on Christmas 2023. Raha's first look quickly went viral on social media and everyone started praising Alia and Ranbir's daughter, especially for her blue eyes, which reminded people of her great-grandfather and late actor Raj Kapoor. Where many people praised Ranbir and Alia's decision to reveal their daughter's face, now Alia's father and senior filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has given his reaction on this matter.

Mahesh Bhatt was surprised to see the first glimpse of granddaughter Raha Kapoor

During a media interaction, Bhatt gave his opinion on the decision of his daughter and son-in-law. "First of all, I myself was quite surprised as to why they (Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt) did this. According to me, she must have felt that now that she has turned one year old, it is the right time to introduce her to the world. Because everyone was desperate for the first glimpse of Raha. I think it was done with great decency and the media also responded well with its civilized behaviour," said Mahesh Bhatt while talking to Zoom.

Good Looks, Good Looks, Good Looks...

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor was born in the year 2022 on November 6. The actors chose to keep her face hidden from the media for a while. But on the occasion of last Christmas 2023, after about 13 months, Ranbir and Alia showed the face of their daughter Raha to the world. Ever since the munchkin has been earning praise for her cute look. Not only in India, but several Pakistani actors also shared Raha's photo on their Instagram stories and heaped praises on her looks.

