First look of Emraan Hashmi-Naseeruddin Shah's series 'Showtime' is OUT, will release on THIS OTT platform

Many celebs including Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Verma, Shriya Saran, Mouni Roy, and several others are playing lead roles in the upcoming series 'Showtime' directed by Archit Kumar along with Mihir Desai. The teaser of this series was released in December last year, after which the audience was eager to watch the web show. Now to increase their excitement, the makers have released the first look of the stars of this series.

The series will be released on this OTT platform

Along with Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajiv Khandelwal, Vijay Raj, and Shriya Saran are also going to be seen in this series. ‘Showtime’ will stream on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The OTT platform's Instagram handle was the first one to share the first look of everyone on its social media handle Instagram. Everyone's different style is visible in this.

Showtime is based on the Entertainment Industry

The Showtime series tells the story of the unseen world hidden behind the camera. Many deep secrets of the world of cinema are going to be seen in it. Like nepotism and how in the world of the Bollywood industry everyone crosses their limits for power. Let us tell you that its release date has not been announced yet. However, lead actor Emraan Hashmi is very excited about this project. 'Having been in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad sides of it. So when this show came to me, I seized the opportunity to be a part of it,' said the actor while promoting his last release Tiger 3.

