Heeramandi first look: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama showcases epic saga of 'love, power and freedom'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Thursday took to his social media accounts to share the first look of his much-anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks the filmmaker's debut on OTT. The first look of Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast, with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets. It showcases the signature Bhansali production design coupled with intriguing performances by its lead cast.

The official streaming date of Heeramandi is yet to be announced.

Sharing the first look of the web series, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix jointly wrote, ''Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!''

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Earlier, talking to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Sanjay had mentioned how strong female characters are an integral part of his stories. He said: "Be it Manisha's character in Khamoshi, who looks after her differently-abled parents, Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, who has the courage to pursue her love and then make a choice, the character of Mastani in Bajirao Mastani or that of Rani in Black, for me the impact of a story increases manifold with a strong female character."

He further mentioned: "A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for me. I won't make 'Bajirao Mastani' if there's no Mastani."

