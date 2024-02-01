Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to return to Bollywood after 7 years with THIS film | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Atif Aslam among other Pakistani artists were banned after Uri terror attack in 2016.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is all set to make his Bollywood return after a long gap of seven years. Pakistani artists were banned from working in the Indian film industry after the Uri terror attack in 2016. Now, as per a report by Box Office Worldwide, the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' singer has collaborated with the upcoming flick titled Love Story of 90s, helmed by Amit Kasaria. The film will feature Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai in the lead roles. '

Sharing the excitement of working with Atif Aslam, producers and distributors of Love Story of 90s, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani said, ''It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years. We are very happy because she has sung the first song in our film 'Love Story of 90s. Atif Aslam's fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through our film.''

The makers of the film also revealed that the singer has sung just one song in their film. The song is touted to be a romantic number, coinciding the title of the film.

''In the Bollywood industry, upon learning about his comeback, there's an assumption by the fans that the romantic song will be exceptional. Indeed, let's hope for the best,'' India Today reported quoting Haresh and Dharmesh.

More deets about Atif Aslam

The 40-year-old singer began his musical journey in 2003 with the popular band named 'Jal'. Atif has sung several popular Bollywood tracks including Pehli Nazar Mein, Baakhuda Tumhi Ho, Tu Jaane Na, Jeena Jeena, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka, among many others.

