This video of Salman Khan kissing a li'l fan is all mush

Salman Khan showers love on her little fan

Salman Khan is all hearts for his fans, especially kids. Salman's love for children is well-known. The superstar never disappoints his little fans. Now, a video of Salman showering love on a little girl is making Bhai fans go aww. In the small video doing the rounds on the internet, Salman is seen planting a kiss on her cheek and affectionately puts his arms around her. The girl's name is reportedly Yashika Wadke.

The cute girl is in a pink top along with a pair of denim jeans. As Salman kisses her, she calmly stands and smilingly looks at the superstar. Soon after the video drops on the internet, fans pour in mushy comments. One user wrote how Salman “should have a baby of his own soon! Will be the best and most goodlooking father”.

On his last birthday in December, Salman while talking to the media expressed his wish of becoming a father soon.

On the professional front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming movie titled Radhe. The actor will feature as a cop in the film directed by Prabhudheva. This will be his third outing with Prabhudeva after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Salman recently announced his next project after Radhe titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, the flick will be directed by Housefull 4 helmer Farhad Samjhi.