Image Source : FILE IMAGES Republic Day 2021 Special: Raazi, Uri to Lagaan, Bollywood films you should definitely watch today

There's every type of film in Bollywood & when it comes to the list of patriotic films, we have an endless list. It's that time of the year when the people all over the country are filled with a feeling of patriotism. Border to Rang De Basanti, there is a whole lot of Hindi films that are made on the freedom fighters or soldiers. Some are even capable of leaving you teary-eyed since they depict the magnificent stories of freedom fighters and their journey to make India a free nation. Since it's Republic Day 2021, we bring to you a list of 10 must-watch Bollywood films that you should not miss as they will re-ignite the patriotic passion in you.

Roja (1992)

The film portrays the difficulties faced by an undercover agent's wife while he gets kidnapped by a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. While Roja's (played by Madhoo) daunting struggle comes to the forefront, a soldier's love and dedication towards his nation make it a good watch on this day.

Border (1997)

The multi-starrer war drama revolves around the circumstances during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Inspired by the true incidents during the time, the movie majorly focuses on the Battle of Longewala. Epic performances by Sunny Deol Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu among others present a heart-wrenching narrative coupled with soul-touching songs.

Sarfarosh (1999)

An Indian officer's continuous effort to keep cross-border terrorism at bay makes the movie time relevant till date. Helmed by Hohn Mathew Matthan, the film took seven years to complete the research, filming and post-production phases. Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah perform to their fullest and make the story even more alive.

Lagaan:

Once Upon a Time in India (2001) Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan is a farmer's tale to free his fellow villagers from the unjust high British tax (lagaan). Bhuvan (played by Aamir Khan) takes an oath to defeat the British in their favourite sport (cricket) and free his family and fellow farmers from the cruel and unjust rulers. The following events make the film an inspiring watch to revamp the firm and compassionate character in ones' self.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

The historical war drama revolves around the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan. Multiple big names from the fraternity including Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgan, Sunil Shetty amidst others have brought life to the characters of the film.

Swades (2004)

The film starring Shah Rukh Khan is the story of a young scientist working at NASA who comes to visit his Kaveri Amma (Kishori Ballal) but couldn't get back as he feels that there is lot that he can do about the scenario of his hometown. He dedicates himself to the development of his hometown. It is the first Indian movie to be filmed inside the headquarters of NASA.

Lakshya (2004)

The film initially deals with a man's will to prove that he is somebody in front of his girlfriend. However, later on, the plot goes on to vivaciously depict the circumstances during the LoC war. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta star in the movie while Farhan Akhtar directed the project.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Rang De Basanti'is a film that talks about the societal issues in India and how the mass can deal with these. It draws the example of exemplary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and his fellows who became uncommon from within the common. The film was released on the Republic Day of 2006 and received accolades from national and international boards.

Raazi (2018)

The spy thriller film features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Sehmat (Alia) is sent to Pakistan after she got married to Iqbal (Vicky) to work as a spy. Sehmat determination to bring out information and sacrifices that she made in the process makes it worth watching on this day.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

The 2019 release makes one relive the moments from the historic surgical strike of India post-Pulwama attack. Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam do justice to the characters and the story becomes the inspiring tale every Indian should watch at least once.

-with ANI inputs