Ranveer Singh wraps Cirkus shoot, shares smiling picture with Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday said he has completed the shoot for filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming feature film Cirkus. The 37-year-old actor announced the family entertainer's filming wrap on his Instagram page. “Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! (Shoot over, planning for promotions begin) Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans! Buahahahaha! #RohitShetty @varunsharma90 #CirkusThisChristmas,” he wrote alongside a picture of him with Shetty and co-actor Varun Sharma from the sets.

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh set to collaborate again

Ranveer Singh is collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time after blockbusters Simmba (2018) and last year's Sooryavanshi. Their new film together is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series. The movie is set for Christmas release later this year.

Cirkus avoids clash with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Cirkus has avoided a theatrical clash with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the latter has shifted its release to next year, thus, paving the way for the solo release of Cirkus. When Salman announced the change in the release date of his movie to Eid 2023, he also urged his fans to watch Cirkus on the big screens on Christmas.

Director Rohit Shetty is also shooting for his maiden web series Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. With the upcoming project, Rohit will expand his cop universe and bring it to streaming. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video and is expected to drop sometime next year.

Rohit is also set to direct Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The filming is expected to begin sometime next year.

(With PTI inputs)

