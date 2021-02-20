Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer '83' to hit theatres on June 4

The much-awaited cricket drama '83', starring Ranveer Singh, will hit theatres on June 4. Ranveer, who will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Friday and made the announcement. He captioned the poster as, "June 4th 2021!!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. #thisis83."

The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed -- from its original April 2020 release -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since theatres resumed operations in October last year, theatre owners as well as fans had been waiting for the makers of "83" to announce the release date.

The film is based on India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup win, led by Kapil Dev. '83' will be released in four languages across India on the big screen. "83" will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Jatin Sarna, among others.

Former India captain Kapil Dev was not in the favour of making the film 83 initially, and said he was scared when he got to know that Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would his life story alive on the big screen.

Asked about his wife Romi and his reaction on learning that Ranveer and Deepika would be playing them in the film, Kapil said: "I was a little scared. I thought he is an actor. You are copying somebody of sports and athleticism. Does he have that much? But, when I spent time with him, I was amazed how much time he spent. Last summer in June and July, he spent around eight hours on the cricket ground and I used to get scared. I would say he is not 20 years old, he should not get injured. I was worried about that. I think that's where the artiste and the actor comes out. They know what to do and how to do it."

Talking about whether Ranveer has picked up the classic Natraj shot, he said: "I think he worked very hard. I don't know. I have to see now. I'd seen a little bit of photographs and other things. I think these cameramen and these people are good. I was far away from them. We gave our side of the story and that's it."