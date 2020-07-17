Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDINSIDDIQUI Raat Akeli Hai Trailer Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop is here to solve a fishy murder mystery. Watch video

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who impressed everyone with his gangster avatar in the Netflix series Sacred Games is now all set to impress everyone with her performance as a police officer in the upcoming film 'Raat Akeli Hai.' The makers of the Netflix film has now been released by the makers on Friday. Directed by debutant casting director Honey Trehan, the murder mystery also features Radhika Apte and revolves around the murder of a powerful personality. The film is all set to release on July 31. The actress while announcing the release date and the trailer wrote, "The truth can either save you or kill you.” Raat Akeli Hai premieres July 31, only on Netflix."

The video of the trailer shows Nawazuddin playing the role of a policeman named Jatil Yadav who is assigned to investigate the murder of a well-renowned person. As soon he starts doing the same, it comes to light that something sinister is going on and every member of the dead man's family is hiding something. Further, he faces various problems from a politician and even his own boss. The film also showcases a parallel love angle between Jatil and a woman played by Radhika.

The film is produced by RSVP and Macguffin Pictures and has an ensemble cast led by Nawazuddin, Radhika, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Watch the trailer of Raat Akeli Hai here:

