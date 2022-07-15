PhoneBhoot motion poster: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant are here with 'bhayaanak comedy'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH PhoneBhoot motion poster

After announcing the release date of Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, the makers have unveiled a quirky motion poster of the film. Sharing the official poster, Katrina Kaif captioned it as "Bhooton ki duniya se not out. #PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards. #EkBhayaanakComedy." The poster features Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan with a number of skeletons in the background.

Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, the horror-comedy will release on October 7 this year.

Ishaan Khatter also shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Just a kankaal away, #PhoneBhoot ringing at cinemas near you 7th October onwards #EkBhayaanakComedy."

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh reacts to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s dating news

Well, Katrina had a lot of fun shooting for the film. The actress kept sharing photos and videos from the sets of the film. Earlier, she had shared some fun pictures from their photo shoot and captioned them, "The one stop shop for all bhoot-related problems". Prior to that, she shared a 'behind the scenes' photo from the sets and wrote "Gang" as the caption. In the picture, Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan are seen having fun with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi too shared a video on his Instagram stories featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He captioned the post as "Mere phone bhooties," followed by a ghost emoticon.

Apart from this, Katrina has quite a few films in her kitty. She will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. Also, she has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. ALSO READ: Box Office Collection: Khuda Haafiz 2 struggles at ticket window; Thor Love and Thunder remains steady

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' opposite Ananya Panday and Ishaan has 'Pippa' up for release, alongside Mrunal Thakur.