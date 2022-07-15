Box Office Collection: Khuda Haafiz 2 struggles at ticket window; Thor Love and Thunder remains steady

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Box Office Collection

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II Agni Pariksha is facing a tough fight from the previously released Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Marvel film-- Thor Love and Thunder. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, the family film has been entertaining the masses since last month, while Thor, which got its biggest release in India on July 7, is enjoying a dream run at the ticket window. Reportedly, Thor's total week 1 collection at the box office would stand a little over Rs 78 crore.

Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the film is a direct sequel to the 2020 film Khuda Haafiz, which was released on Hotstar amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, starring Shivaleeka Oberoi, the action drama, was released on July 8. It did a business of around Rs 1.25 crore on its first day. Since then the film has been struggling to mint decent numbers. On Day 8 as well, Khuda Haafiz 2 failed to attract the audience to theater.

A Box Office India report said "Khuda Haafiz 2's collections did drop off a little from Monday as that Eid factor came out of play and the film may hold better on Wednesday and Thursday. The figures are low with the plus being that collections are not falling of a cliff which can happen for this type of action film as seen last week with Rashtra Kavach - Om. Its really about where the second Friday lands and it would have been good if it could have picked up 1 crore nett on second Friday but that seems unlikely now."

"The first week would end at a little under 10 crore nett and the film can compete with the new releases in places like UP, CPCI and Bihar in week two," report added. ALSO READ: Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film mints over Rs 80 crore in first week

Thor: Love And Thunder marked the fifth-biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. Starring Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles, the film on Day 8, recorded decent numbers, after witnessing a slight drop on Day 6 (Tuesday). Reportedly, Taika Waititi directorial is likely to earn Rs 2.50-3.50 crores on Day 8 and the total collection would then stand at around Rs 80-81 crores.

According to BoI, "Thor remains on course to easily cross the 100 crore nett mark."

Meanwhile, Thor: Love And Thunder marks Christian Bale's MCU debut. Marvel Studios' film was released in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson).