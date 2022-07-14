Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth's film mints over Rs 80 crore in first week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DOBRYDZEMIK Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection: Chris Hemsworth-starrer is enjoying a dream run at the ticket window. The Marvel movie got its biggest release in India on July 7. Starring Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles, the film on Day 7, recorded decent numbers, after witnessing a slight drop on Day 6 (Tuesday). Reportedly, Thor's total week 1 collection at the box office will be over Rs 80 crore.

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office Collection Day 7

Thor: Love And Thunder marked the fifth-biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial saw a slight drop on Tuesday as it collected 4-4.25 crore nett range, taking its overall total to 74 crore nett.

According to Box Office India, "The film probably had some post-Eid benefit on Monday so there is a more noticeable drop on Tuesday (July 13).

The first week is probably heading towards an 81-82 crore nett total which is still good and the film remains on course to easily cross the 100 crore nett mark. The reports in the various markets in India were so so so it was always going to be a first weekend film and it got the numbers. Now lack of competition will ensure business is healthy on Saturday and Sunday again. Despite the Monday drop the film should continue to collect well over the weekends and will dominate the box office again this weekend," BO added.

About Thor: Love And Thunder

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise has been directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, who catapulted Thor to immense popularity among the fans after the 2017 release Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love And Thunder marks Christian Bale's MCU debut. Marvel Studios' film was released in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The most exciting addition to the cast, however, is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In the movie's trailer, it has been hinted that Thor has gone into retirement of sorts while Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor takes the reigns over at Asgard with Valkyrie (Tessa Thomson).