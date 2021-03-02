Parineeti Chopra-starrer Saina Nehwal biopic to hit the theaters in March

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra's next film, a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26, the makers announced Tuesday. Titled "Saina", the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as "Stanley Ka Dabba" and "Hawa Hawaai". T-Series, headed by Bhushan Kumar, has produced "Saina". "Presenting the inspiring story of one of India's greatest athletes, #Saina. In cinemas on 26th March," the tweet on T-Series official Twitter page read.

An elated Saina too shared the poster on her social media accounts. "I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love to the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March," the badminton player tweeted alongside the poster of the film. Responding to her tweet, film's lead actress Parineeti wrote, "The one I did this for,"

Chopra, whose "The Girl on The Train" released last week on Netflix, shot for "Saina" in 2019.

"Saina" was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues.

This will be Chopra's second theatrical release for March, after Dibakar Banerjee's "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". Also starring Arjun Kapoor, the film is scheduled to open on March 19. Apart from this, she also looks forward to "Animal " with Ranbir Kapoor. The film will hit screens on Dussehra 2022 and stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol too.

"Animal" is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature. Parineeti plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Anil plays his father. According to reports, the film is expected to go on floors in June.

--with inputs from IANS and PTI