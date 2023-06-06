Naga Chaitanya to star in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? His team responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naga Chaitanya to star in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Would you like to see Naga Chaitanya in the Telugu remake of Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? There were rumors lately that the South superstar will be seen in the movie but his team has put an end to all the speculations and confirmed that he won't. Naga Chaitanya's team released a statement in which they revealed that the actor hasn't signed the film.

Naga Chaitanya's team statement read, "FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated on social media regarding @Chay_Akkineni doing the south remake of #BhoolBhulaiya2 is completely false. Requesting the respected media handles not to spread the fake news."

Earlier, there were reports that while Naga Chaitanya will be seen reprising the role of Kartik Aaryan in the Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiaa 2, actress Jyotika will be playing the role of Tabu.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starrer Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu and went on to gross Rs 266.88 crore at the box office (2022's fourth highest grosser) in a year when Bollywood was struggling to get footfalls.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya recently starred in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody. The film also had Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami played the antagonist while Priyamani was seen in a powerful role. The film also starred Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

