Marjaavaan's Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo: Nora Fatehi sizzles in another remake

Nora Fatehi in Marjaavaan's Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo

Marjaavaan makers have released a glimpse of their second song which is a remake of 1986 movie Jaanbaaz song 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' starring Rekha. Bollywood's latest dancing queen Nora Fatehi will be seen grooving to the reprised version of the song. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the track which will be released on October 10. ''#Janbaaz - ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani... Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo’?... The song - filmed on Rekha in the original - is now recreated for #Marjaavaan... The new song - filmed on Nora Fatehi - will be out on 10 Oct 2019... Here’s a glimpse,'' he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Remember the hugely popular song from Feroz Khan’s #Janbaaz - ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani... Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo’?... The song - filmed on Rekha in the original - is now recreated for #Marjaavaan... The new song - filmed on Nora Fatehi - will be out on 10 Oct 2019... Here’s a glimpse: pic.twitter.com/J7aneYhcmi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2019

Nora Fatehi has earlier been the part of party tracks such as Dilbar and Saki Saki. She will also be seen in dance film ABCD 3 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Janbaaz featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Dimple Kapadia, Feroz Khan and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The original track was crooned by Sapna Mukherjee and lyrics were penned by Indeevar. Kalyanji Anandji were the composers of the song. For unversed, the song was originally shot with Parveen Babi for Feroz Khan film titled Kasak which couldn't release. Later, Feroz retained the song in his film Janbaaz and shot it with Rekha.

Have you listened to the original track? If not, then here you go:

This is not the first time the song is being remade. Earlier, Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo was rehashed for 2011 film Thank You starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Irrfan Khan. Composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Mika Singh, the song stayed among the top in chartbuster list.

On a related note, directed by Satyameva Jayate fame Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan promises to be an intense love story with the proper dose of action. Marjaavaan has Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. While Riteish is playing the role of a vertically challenged villain in the film, Tara will be seen in the role of a deaf and mute girl. The movie is slated to release on November 8.

Marjaavaan first song Tum Hi Aana portrays love and separation beautifully