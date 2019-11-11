Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh starrer sports drama finally gets a release date

The release date of the much-awaited sports drama Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn and national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in lead roles has finally been announced. The film which will be a biopic has been creating noise ever since its announcement. It will revolve around the golden years of Indian football and will release on November 27, 2020. The film will reportedly be filled with a lot of VFX scenes for which a supervisor has been flown in specially from Los Angeles.

Taking to Twitter, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Release date finalized... Ajay Devgn’s next film #Maidaan - based on the sport #football - to release on 27 Nov 2020... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Filming will conclude by March 2020."

As per the current updates, the actor will be seen playing the role of popular Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Keerthy will be seen making a debut into Bollywood through the project which will be directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor. Apart from that Devgn will also be seen in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which will also star his wife Kajol and actor Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Release date finalized... Ajay Devgn’s next film #Maidaan - based on the sport #football - to release on 27 Nov 2020... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Filming will conclude by March 2020. pic.twitter.com/jE2N9uZtAc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News