Katrina Kaif not part of Vikas Bahl's next with Amitabh Bachchan

Recently, there have been rumours regarding Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming collaboration. These rumours suggested that in an upcoming film Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif could be seen in the roles of father and daughter. The film was reportedly to be directed by Queen director Vikas Bahl. The film's tentative title was also reported. Earlier, a leading daily had reported that the film will tentatively be titled as Deadly. It was also reported that the movie will be revolving around a funeral. Reportedly, Katrina showed interest in the storyline. The story includes a protagonist who is on a journey of self-discovery with a bit of humour.

However, it has turned out that this news is nothing but just rumours. Reportedly no film as such has been planned by Vikas Bahl. There is no confirmed news regarding Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan to collaborate in a movie.

A source has reportedly discarded any such rumours regarding the film and Amitabh and Katrina's collaboration. According to reports, the sources also suggest that considering the current situation, now is not the right time for making movie announcements or addressing any rumours as such.

Moreover,,HuffPost journalist Ankur Pathak also shared an update saying that when he contacted Katrina Kaif, she quashed the news of her being a part of Deadly.

UPDATE: heard back from Katrina Kaif, who said that the Mumbai Mirror report - of her doing a film titled ‘Deadly’ with Vikas Bahl - is untrue 🙏 — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) March 24, 2020

Incidentally, Katrina Kaif’s Bollywood debut film ‘Boom’ (2003) also starred Amitatbh Bachchan as a protagonist. She also had a cameo in the Bachchan’s ‘Sarkar’ (2005) and featured with the Bollywood icon in ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ (2018). Recently, Big B and katrina Kaif played father and daughter in a new advertisement.

