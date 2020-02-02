Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's latest pictures from Thalaivi sets will leave you amazed. Seen yet?

A fresh set of pictures of Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, in AL Vijay-directorial Thalaivi, is finally out and it is spectacular beyond imagination. The current set of Kangana’s pictures flooding the Internet, from the sets of the upcoming biopic on late Jayalalithaa has set fans on a frenzy and we don’t blame them.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Kangana's latest look for Thalaivi and wrote, "#KanganaRanaut... Here's the new glimpse from #Jayalalithaa biopic #Thalaivi... Costars #ArvindSwami as #MGR... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu".

Dressed as a classical dancer in bright red, green and golden ensemble, Kangana posed in the middle of a Bharatanatyam dance step and our jaws just dropped to the floor in awe.

The film is the first official biopic made on the politician and Kangana is working extremely hard to polish her skills. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is slated to hit the screens on February 20, next year. The film is being made on a grand budget and trails Amma’s life from the age of 16 to her filmy career, her political rise, illness and death.

Recently, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer, who helmed Kangana’s recently released Panga, too had shared behind the scenes pictures from the sets of Thalaivi. The pictures were captioned, “Because this hardworking talented human of mine needed to be hugged for #Panga So a surprise visit to Chennai. Jaya / Thalaivi in animated conversation with her dost to be continued. @team_kangana_ranaut".

