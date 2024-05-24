Kajol-Prabhu Deva to reunite after 27 years, Charan Tej Uppalapati set for Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kajol-Prabhu Deva reunite after 27 years for a Bollywood film

After 27 years, the iconic pair of Bollywood actor Kajol and choreographer Prabhu Deva is coming together once again for a big-budget action thriller film. The film will also star actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Sanyukta Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta and Aditya Seal. Charan Tej Uppalapati will take charge of the direction of the film. The film will mark Uppalapathy's Bollywood debut. This will be the first time that Kajol will work with Naseeruddin.

Kajol and Prabhu Deva completed first schedule of their action thriller

According to the report, the film's first schedule has been completed. Now the makers are preparing to release the teaser of the film soon. The makers of the ambitious film are going all out and have roped in 'Jawaan' cinematographer GK Vishnu and 'Pushpa 2' editor Naveen Nooli for their expertise. Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana have written their scripts.

The musical track of the film will be composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who has previously worked on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. This film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role proved to be a big hit, its music ruled the hearts of the audience. Other details related to the plot and the film's title have been kept under wraps. The makers are confident that the combination of star cast and top technical crew will make this action spectacle one of the most awaited upcoming releases.

Kajol and Prabhu Deva come together after 27 years

Talking about Kajol and Prabhu Deva, they worked together in Rajeev Menon's 1997 Tamil language film Minsara Kanavu'. The film, which also starred Arvind Swamy, was a huge hit. Later its Hindi dubbed version was released with the name 'Sapna'. In this, the popular song 'Chanda Re' was liked a lot by the audience.

On the work front

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in an episode of 'Lust Stories 2'. Kajol will be seen in many more great films in the coming days. These include 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon, 'Sarzameen' with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kajol also has a horror film 'Maa' in the pipeline which is currently under production. Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva is working on the film 'The Greatest of All Time', starring Dalapathy Vijay in the lead role. This film will hit the big screens in September this year.

