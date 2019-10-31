Image Source : TWITTER John Abraham, Anil Kapoor flaunt true Halloween spirit in Pagalpanti new posters

October 31 marks the spooky festival of Halloween 2019 and, Pagalpanti stars have showcased their true Halloween spirit in new posters. The makers have released new posters featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Sharma on the occasion of Halloween 2019.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the new Halloween special posters on Twitter with a caption that read, "John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat flash their #Halloween looks in the new posters of #Pagalpanti... 22 Nov 2019 release. #HappyHalloween #Halloween2019". Take a look:

John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat flash their #Halloween looks in the new posters of #Pagalpanti... 22 Nov 2019 release. #HappyHalloween #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/dMvqqjRp8r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2019

The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The soundtrack at the background reminds one of Welcome, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer comedy flick also directed by Bazmee.

As it is clear from the trailer, while Ileana is paired with John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela is cast opposite Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda is Pulkit Samrat's love interest in the movie. Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla play brother-in-laws in the movie. In case you missed Pagalpanti trailer, watch it here:

With a script by Bazmee, Rajeev Kaul and Praful Parekh and music by Sajid-Wajid, Pagalpanti is slated to release on November 22

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page