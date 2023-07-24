Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look poster unveiled from Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Vijay Sethupathi's look

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan is one of the most awaited films of this year. On Monday (July 24), in an electrifying new poster, the Bollywood superstar introduced Vijay Sethupathi as the 'Dealer of Death,' promising an unforgettable clash between two powerhouse performers. The look dropped by the makers offers an intense close-up shot of the actor's face and deadly stare. Sharing it, SRK wrote, "There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The recently released action-packed Prevue had already set high standards, tantalizing fans with a glimpse of the dynamic Vijay Sethupathi. Now, the new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Sethupathi.

Known for his powerful performances and versatility, Vijay Sethupathi's presence adds an extra layer of intensity to the film. His transformation into the 'Dealer of Death' promises a spine-chilling experience.

Meanwhile, the prevue that was released last week gave a glimpse of the world of Jawan- showcasing several looks of Shah Rukh Khan, including for the first time ever-his bald look. The scenes were filled with Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory, packaged in a typical Atlee-style flamboyant cinema.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'thunder before storm'; shares her new poster from Jawan

About Jawan

The Atlee Kumar directorial also features Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit. This will be their SRK and DP's second on-screen appearance of the year after the Yash Raj films spy actioner Pathaan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 in three languages including Tamil and Telugu. It was earlier scheduled for June 2 release but was postponed due to the incompletion of post-production work.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol REACTS to Gadar 2's box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2: 'Barabari nahi...'

Latest Bollywood News