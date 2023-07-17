Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'thunder before storm'; shares her new poster from Jawan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Nayanthara's look from Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is one of the much-awaited flicks of the year. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the film, SRK has dropped a new poster of Jawan featuring Nayanthara. The actress is seen sporting a gun in her hand. In the poster, she wore a pair of black sunglasses and is covered in a protective gear. Along with the photo, the poster featured the lines, "Ready or not… She’s got the glock." Taking to his social media, SRK shared the poster and wrote, "She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The prevue that was released last week gave a glimpse of the world of Jawan- showcasing several looks of Shah Rukh Khan, including for the first time ever-his bald look. The scenes were filled with Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory, packaged in a typical Atlee-style flamboyant cinema.

About Jawan

The Atlee Kumar directorial also features Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit. Priyamani and will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as well. This will be their SRK and DP's second on-screen appearance of the year after the Yash Raj films spy actioner Pathaan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 in three languages including Tamil and Telugu. It was earlier scheduled for June 2 release but was postponed due to the incompletion of post-production work.

