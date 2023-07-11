Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer mints 112 mn views in 24 hours; surpasses Prabhas' Adipurush

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM JAWAN'S TRAILER A still from the Jawan Prevue

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is one of the much-awaited flicks of the year. After Pathaan, SRK fans were eagerly waiting for Jawan's release and their wait was totally worth it. Jawan's Prevue was unveiled online on Monday, July 10, and is one of the top trends on every platform. This craze of Shah Rukh has led the Prevue to become a huge success. The Jawan Prevue has crossed 112 million views across online platforms. In just 24 hours, it has crossed the 500 million mark on YouTube alone in terms of views count.

Red Chillies Entertainment took to its social media handles to share the milestone and thanked the fans for their love.

See the post:

With this feat, the Jawan trailer has also broken several records. One of them is of becoming one of the most-watched trailers for any Hindi film surpassing Prabhas' latest release Adipurush, which had nearly 109 million views in 24 hours. Currently, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 has the highest number of views online and is standing at the top with 271 million views count.

About Jawan

The Atlee Kumar directorial also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. It is scheduled to hi the screens on September 7 in three languages including Tamil and Telugu. It was earlier scheduled for June 2 release but was postponed due to the incompletion of post-production work.

It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment's presentation and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

