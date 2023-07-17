Kajol sparks controversy after she asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan make'; fans REACT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Two Bollywood's iconic actors Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, who have shared a historic onscreen collaboration for the past three decades, seem to hit headlines for their alleged rift. A recent interview has raised questions about the status of their friendship. The actress sparked controversy when she jokingly asked Shah Rukh about the box office earnings of his recently released, 'Pathaan'.

The interview has led to Shah Rukh's fans questioning Kajol's friendship with him. In an interview to Live Hindustan, when the reporter asked Kajol what would she ask her longtime collaborator Shah Rukh Khan, she said after giving it a minute, "How much did Pathaan really make?"

Soon after this, while several on the internet wondered if Kajol and Shah Rukh are still friends, some pointed out that it's not Shah Rukh Khan, but her brother-in-law Aditya Chopra who should be asked the box office collection of Pathaan since his company Yash Raj Films produced the spy thriller. According to the latest reports, Pathaan, the spy thriller, earned in a massive sum of Rs 665 crore in India.

Shah Rukh Khan's film is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood outing of all time, it has earned over Rs 1000 crore globally. Directed by Siddharth Anand, is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan’s War and Salman Khan’s Tiger series. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role alongside John Abraham and Deepika, as well as a cameo from Salman Khan. Pathaan is also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

