Jackie Shroff to sport white beard in Salman Khan’s action film Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai? Check out photo

Jackie Shroff's look in Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan fans can't wait to see their favourite star back on- screen soon in Radhe: Your most Wanted Bhai while the release of the film is still away, any information about the film or the shoot make fans excited. This Prabhudeva directorial will also star Jackie Shroff and in a picture that's going viral on the internet, Jackie could be seen sporting a white beard dressed in a brown suit and a cap. The photo was shared by fan pages across social media websites.

However, there is no official confirmation if this is his look in the film but the fans are already excited about it.

Salman Khan who is also the producer of the film has been leaving no stones unturned to make the film grand. Radhe: Your Most Wanted will apparently feature a high octane climax sequence where Salman and antagonist Randeep Hooda will be seen taking on each other. The scene will reportedly cost Rs 7.5 crore. The film is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020 and the shoot has been going on in full swing. Salman recently jetted off to Goa for a schedule of the film.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tamil actor Bharath with Jacqueline Fernandez doing a special song for the film.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff will also be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. In his cameo appearance in Baagh 3, Jackie will be seen playing the character of a police inspector and onscreen father of Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh.