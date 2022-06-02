Ishq Vishk sequel: Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina to make Bollywood debut with Rohit Saraf & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PASHMINAROSHAN Ishq Vishk Rebound

Two decades after Shahid Kapoor's film 'Ishq Vishk' released, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani announced his sequel titled 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' starring Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal. All the actors of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound posted the first look from the film on social media. Pashmina, who is set to make her debut with this movie, also penned a note while sharing the first look.

She wrote: "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

Jibraan, who played superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', shared the first look too. He shared that dreams come true. "Dreams do Come true . When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on," he wrote.

Rohit Saraf too penned a lengthy note on film's announcement. He said, "Hello! I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everybody feels this- but It’s almost bittersweet when you actualise a dream you’ve seen for years. Today, for me it is. A huge part of who I am, and have been for as long as I can remember being, was this dream. Not sure how I’ll feel tomorrow morning when I wake up because the thought wouldn’t be “I can’t wait for the day” because it’s now my reality. I’m living it. “One day” is where I’d found my solitude, no matter the kinda day I had. Some were when i day-dreamt, some when I was angry.. when I felt inspired, when I longed, when I was heart broken, dejected, when I was motivated, when I hit my rock bottom and when I was overjoyed. Today, as I share what I’ve known for a few months, with the world- my world, I realise no matter how hard I try, my imagination could’ve never done justice to every emotion I feel at this moment. “One day” is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been in, so reassuring, so empowering, so incredibly happy.. man I’m never leaving. Hehe! Thank you to every single one of y’all who have loved, supported and held me as I crawled and took baby steps the past 8 years. Should we take some leaps now? Come let’s dream like giants, all over again! #IshqVishqRebound"

Naila too shared a post on film's announcement. "We believe in love! Ishq Vishk literally captures the charm of young love in the early 2000’s. Had you told me then that 19 years later, I’ll be here, a part of this incredible team, I would have chuckled in disbelief. I am hugely grateful for this opportunity to recreate the magic and love that @shahidkapoor , @amrita_rao_insta and @shenaztreasury made us fall in love with!!"

Released in 2003, 'Ishq Vishk' was a coming-of-age romantic comedy starring Shahid, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.