Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKSARAFANCLUB Is this Sara Ali Khan's look for Akshay Kumar, Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re? Pics go viral

Sara Ali Khan has become a name to be reckoned with from the millennial brigade. The actress who rose to fame for her stint in 2018 release 'Kedarnath' is all gearing up for her fifth film Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai had kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re in March this year. The shooting was going on for a few days, however, it had to be halted due to coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Now, pictures of Sara Ali Khan in pretty ethnic wear have flooded the internet and, reports have it that the pictures are from Atrangi Re shoot.

In the photos, the Kedaranth actress is seen wearing a blue kurti and peach Patiala salwar with a golden dupatta. She is sitting on a tractor and completed her look by leaving her hair loose open and teamed it up with red bangles.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role". Sara is playing the female lead in the movie. Atrangi Re has been written by National Award winner Himanshu Sharma, who last worked with Rai on "Zero" (2018). Oscar-winner AR Rahman will be scoring the music.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page