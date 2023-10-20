Ganapath Twitter Reviews: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon impress fans with their high-octane action but...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ganapath Twitter Reviews

Vikas Bahl's highly anticipated futuristic dystopian action film, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, hit the silver screen today (October 20). The film promises to take audiences on an exhilarating ride, delving into the narrative of a passionate martial arts enthusiast who confronts unexpected challenges in his quest to achieve his goals. The storyline unfolds against the backdrop of a world ravaged by an apocalyptic war. The narrative is initiated through a compelling voiceover by the character Dalapati, portrayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He sets the stage by recounting the aftermath of a catastrophic conflict that resulted in the division of the world into two distinct factions. On one side lies the opulent and technologically advanced Silver City, dominated by the wealthy and powerful elite, under the ruthless reign of the formidable Dalini.

Well, while the fans loved the action sequence by Tiger and Kriti, many felt that the film lacked the soul. Calling it the greatest action film of Bollywood, a user said, "One of the greatest action film of Bollywood. Class acting n kya swag hai bhai @iTIGERSHROFF and lady killer @kritisanon looks gorgeous as always. First half is good but man what a thrill ride in 2nd half.. Epic climax. Don't miss it. 4/5. #Ganapath #GanapathReview." Another added, "#Ganapath is Winning!!! WOM says it all. Its a biggest advanced sci-fi action film by bollywood. We must appreciate and support these type of content. Agar aaj nahi to kabhi nahi warna dekhte raho wahi same story lottery fottery."

Talking about those, who did not like the film, a comment read, "Watched #Ganapath Kya tha yaar ye...aisi bhi movie hoti hai....PAISA BARBAAD.." A comment read, "Audience are bored/exhausted watching #TigerShroff do same things (dance & stunts) again & again & again & again & again...Instead of going to gym or dance classes, tiger should (once in a while) visit some good acting classes as well. #Ganapath #GanapathReview #KritiSanon."

Bankrolled by Good Co along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore. The film traces the story of Ganapath, a skilled vigilante whose only mission is to break a powerful criminal empire. It also stars Elli AvrRam, Shruthy Menon, Jameel Khan, Rahmanm, Ziad Bakri, and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born, also referred to as Ganapath Part One, was earlier slated for release in December 2022, however, it was postponed.

