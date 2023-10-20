Rajinikanth sends 'hearty wishes' to Tiger Shroff on Ganapath's release; hopes film to be a 'grand success'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is released in cinemas on Friday, October 20. While critics have given mixed to positive reviews to the film, fans' are yet to give their opinions. Meanwhile, South superstar Rajinikanth has sent 'hearty wishes' to the lead star and wished him a 'grand success'. In his post, he wrote, ''My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.'' He even tagged Tiger's father Jackie Shroff in his X post.

Look at Rajinikanth's post on X:

Reacting to the post, Jackie also replied ''Thallaiva Rajini Sir, thanks for supporting my family... my love and respects to you and your family always, my brother.''

Ganapath actor Tiger too reshared Rajinikanth's post and wrote, ''Highest respect and loads of love Sir, Thank you so much for your generous words it means the world to us especially me. Thank you so much sir once again lots of love and respect.''

Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer, which became one of the highest grossing Tamil film ever and even crossed the coveted Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office. He will next feature in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. He will play Moideen Bhai in the film. The film is directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa.

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian action film also stars Kriti Sanon, Elli Avram, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shruthy Menon in key roles. The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore. The film was originally scheduled to hit the big screens in December last year but was postponed.

