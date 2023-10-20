World Cup 2023: Kangana Ranaut makes BIG prediction, backs THIS team | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kangana Ranaut will join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 sets to promote Tejas

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently awaiting the release of her latest offering Tejas, made a big prediction over the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress was heard saying ''India will get the World Cup, ye prediction hai.'' Soon after the video went viral online, cricket enthusiasts are now even more excited across the nation for Team India. Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is unbeaten in the tournament so far and has won all four of its matches against strong teams including Australia and Pakistan.

The video of the actress was from the sets of the popular reality television show Bigg Boss 17. Before joining Salman on the show for the promotion of Tejas, she also posed for the paparazzi.

Kangana on professional front

The 36-year-old actress was last seen in a horror comedy Tamil flick titled Chandramukhi 2. Apart from the Tamil language, the film was also released in various dubbed versions including Hindi.

She will next feature in an action drama flick titled Tejas, where she will be seen playing an Air Force pilot. The film will be released in cinemas next week on October 27.

Apart from these, she also has her directorial project Emergency in the pipeline. The film tells the story of the time when an emergency in 1975 was declared by then-PM Indira Gandhi. In the film, Kangana will be seen portraying the late Mrs Gandhi. Apart from Kangana, Emergency also star Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.

It was scheduled to hit the big screens in November this year but was postponed by its makers.

