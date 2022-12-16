Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Will Avatar 2 sweep off Ajay Devgn's film? Know its earnings so far

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ABHISHEKPATHAKK Drishyam 2 poster featuring Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film has been enjoying a successful run at the box office beating Bollywood films like Bhediya, An Action Hero and more. The film also managed to stay strong in front of Marvel's tentpole project Black Panther 2, Wakanda Forever. However, it seems like the film that hit theaters on November 18th will be swept off by James Cameron's highly anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Drishyam 2 Box Office report

"Drishyam 2", starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, has been a major hit since its release four weeks ago. The film has consistently performed well at the box office, and its 28th day's earnings have now been reported at a staggering Rs 1.45 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to Rs 215.81 crore. With top-notch acting and a gripping plot, it's no wonder that "Drishyam 2" has continued to thrive at the box office.

Talking about Avatar 2, the advance booking status is predicted to cross Rs 40-45 crore nett and that puts it behind Avengers - Endgame only for Hollywood India. It will be interesting to see how Avatar: The Way of Waer will impact the box office in India.

About Drishyam 2

"Drishyam 2" is a highly successful film directed by Abhishek Pathak, based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and serving as a sequel to the 2015 film "Drishyam". In the original film, Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) managed to protect his family from police custody. However, in the sequel, the case is reopened and Vijay must confront a new twist. Will Vijay be able to repeat his success from the first film and protect his family once again? Drishyam 2 poses an answer to this.

The film also features a talented cast including Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant, and Yogesh Soman. "Drishyam 2" promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its intriguing plot and top-notch performances.

