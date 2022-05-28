Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 8: Kangana Ranaut's film sells only 20 tickets collecting just Rs 4000

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 8

Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 8: Kangana Ranaut starrer has massively failed to secure its position at the Indian box office after it failed to impress the audience and bring them to theatres. Ever since its release with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on May 27, the film has been trying hard to sustain itself. The film could only manage to sell 20 tickets and collect Rs 4000. The action-flick also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta opened to as low as Rs 50 lakhs and has been able to make around Rs 3 crore. The Box Office India's Twitter handle shared, "#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India. Meanwhile, India's No.1 female star #AliaBhatt's #GangubaiKathiawadi collected 5.01 cr nett on second Friday."

The film faced the wrath of the distributors after its poor performance as they reduced its screening claiming an "extremely low audience turnout." Most of the shows were replaced by Kartik's horror-comedy which is going houseful. And after the release of Aayushmann Khurrana's Anek and Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick Kangana's film will have a hard time.

A Mumbai-based trade critic, on the condition of anonymity, said when a film doesn't record excellent occupancy, theatre owners often go with the movies that are receiving good reports. "There was a need and demand in the audience for 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' but nothing for 'Dhaakad'," he told PTI, adding the "Dhaakad" shows have definitely been reduced and cancelled in many places.

Media reports also suggest that the film is struggling to even find OTT distributors.

About the film

Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' stars Kangana Ranaut as protagonist Agent Agni, and Divya Dutta as Rohini, and Arjun Rampal as villain Rudraveer. Agent Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent is entrusted with the mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.

