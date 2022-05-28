Top Gun Maverick Box Office Day 1: Tom Cruise's film fails to gain numbers against Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Top Gun Maverick Box Office Day 1

Top Gun Maverick Box Office Day 1: Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick was among the most anticipated Hollywood films by the Indian audience after the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Doctor Strange continues its magic at the box office and was announced as a superhit film in India, Top Gun: Maverick witnessed a low opening on day 1 of its release on May 27 (Friday). The film's release clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek which also could not show its magic at the box office. However, Kartik Aaryan's box office blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved to be a big hurdle for Tom Cruise's sequel's success. The film also suffered because of limited screening in India as only selected theatres screened the actioner and it grossed under 2 crore nett.

According to the Box Office India report, "The Tom Cruise film Top Gun Maverick has not done well in India as it grosses under 2 crore nett including Imax paid previews. The original film film Top Gun was a huge BLOCKBUSTER in the US when released in 1986 was was a damp squib in India when released in 1987."

"There is a huge difference between the star status of Tom Cruise today compared to that time as far as India goes but it may not be enough for this film. The film was released on Imax screens only on Thursday and then had a release mainly at the national chains on Thursday and pushed out wider on Thursday."

It further stated, "The film collected around 25 lakhs nett on paid previews on Wednesday and a further 1.50-1.75 crore nett on Thursday"

The film received mixed reviews from both audience and critics alike. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the theater count. He tweeted, "#TopGunMaverick Theater Count WW : North America - 4,727 International - 23,600 locations in 62 Countries..$100 Million in North America and $80 Million International Expected.. For the Opening weekend.."