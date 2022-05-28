Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 inches towards Rs 100 cr; Ayushmann's Anek has dull opening

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Box Office Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 vs Anek

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remained the first choice for moviegoers

Anek could not put on a show at the Indian box office

Kartik Arayan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to cross Rs 100 crores by weekend

Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continued its magic as it completed one week of its release on May 27 (Friday). The film also starring Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles has managed to have a strong stand against Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and the newly released Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek. The horror-comedy is expected to cross Rs 100 crores during the weekend. Talking about Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film failed to impress the audience and bring them to the theatres. Although the film was released amid high expectations, it fell flat at the box office against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Unfortunately, the film registered the lowest opening out of all the major releases this year.

The film had a very low opening and collected approximately 1.75 crore nett. According to Box Office India, "Anek has collected poorly on the first day with collections set to be around 1.75 crore nett. There was faster movement in the evening and night shows but not the type suggesting something spectacular on Saturday which the film will need if it is to go anywhere."

"There have been dull openings post the pandemic but this is one of the lowest out of all the major releases which would be around 20 releases now. The last Ayushmann Khurana film Chadigarh Kare Aashiqui opened at 3 crore nett in December 2021 and this is lower but it is expected as that looked to offer more."

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to do good business during the weekend. The Box Office India's report suggests, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has had a super strong hold as it should collect around 6 crore nett and finals could be a little higher. There was a drop in the morning but it made up ground fast post the afternoon shows as the film continues to do excellent business in the Hindi belts. The single screen business is so so but multiplexes across the Hindi belt in all centres are scoring very well."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Anees Bazmee's directorial will be the fifth film to enter the 100-crore club this year. He tweeted, "BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 WILL BE 5TH FILM TO CROSS ₹ 100 CR IN 2022... Feb: #GangubaiKathiawadi March: #TheKashmirFiles March: #RRR [dubbed in #Hindi] April: #KGF2 [dubbed in #Hindi] May: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 will hit ₹ 100 cr in Weekend 2 Nett BOC. #India biz."

Here are the total collections of the film till day 7:

Day 1 - ₹ 14.11 CR.

Day 2 - ₹ 18.34 CR.

Day 3 - ₹ 23.51 CR.

Day 4 - ₹ 10.75 CR.

Day 5 - ₹ 9.56 CR.

Day 6 - ₹ 8.71 CR.

Day 7 - ₹ 7.27 CR.

Total - ₹ 92.05 CR.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles. It follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

About Anek

Anek which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha, mainly revolves around the violence and the injustice that the people of North East India have to suffer. And Ayushmann has stepped into the shoes of an undercover cop who goes on a mission to help two opposite sides in the region to agree to a peaceful compromise.