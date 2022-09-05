Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar receives heartwarming note from costar Sargun Mehta; actor reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARGUMEHTA Akshay Kumar receives sweet note from co-star, Sargun Mehta

Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar, who recently starred in the Ranjit Tewari directorial, has been hitting the headlines due to the mixed reception of the film. Recently, Akshay’s co-star Sargun Mehta took to social media and shared a heartwarming note for the Khiladi of Bollywood.

On Sunday, the Punjabi actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Akshay. She expressed her admiration for the actor in the caption and called him "A superstar in the truest sense".

Her caption read, "Jis din yeh news aayi that I am doing a film with Akshay Kumar, uss din se har jagah, har family function, har dinner pe ek hi sawaal tha ki "real life mein kaise hain Akshay Kumar." I am not lying when I am saying ki jab inki tareef shuru karo toh ghanto karte reh sakte ho. I cannot put into words how good he was with everyone during the shoot. How passionate, dedicated and disciplined he is on set. I always fell short of words. Ruling the silver screen and hearts for 33 years is no joke. A superstar in the truest sense. Thank you for being so amazing, Akshay sir. Will always pray for the best for you. Love and regards. Sargun mehta / sho parmar @akshaykumar. Thank you for #cuttputli".

Akshay Kumar took no time and flocked to the comments section and said, "Big hug SHO Parmar Jaldi milange."

Talking about Cuttputlli, The cop thriller directed by Ranjit Tewari, is a gripping drama that has successfully kept the audience glued to their seats with strong acting and casting. Akshay plays Arjan Sethi in the film, a sub-inspector who takes a pledge to protect the residents of Kasauli. But destiny has other ideas as the murderer strikes in the cover of darkness, leaving only a body and no sign of his or her actions. The film, which also stars Sargun Mehta and Rakul Preet Singh, has received mixed reviews from viewers.

