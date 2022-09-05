Babli Bouncer Trailer Out: Tamannaah Bhatia unleashes her Dhaakad side in new avatar | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAMANNAAHSPEAKS Tamannaah Bhatia shows Dhaakad side in Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer trailer out: Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her upcoming flick directed by the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar. The film is a delightful, fun family entertainer, starring the popular youth icon Tamannaah as a lady bouncer. The makers have now unveiled the trailer and the Baahubali actress has left everyone stunned with her new avatar.

On Monday, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial’ trailer was uploaded on Disneyplus Hotstar’s Youtube channel. The trailer sees the story of Village Fatehpur, Beri, which is known as the village of bouncers. Every man in the village is aware of having a specific body, and among them is a young female bouncer who lifts heavier than men, has no feminine characteristics, defies gender stereotypes, and keeps you laughing with her tickling humour. The trailer also sees the actress in power-packed fighting scenes, justifying her moniker as ‘Desi Pehelwaan’. Tamannaah dazzles in the trailer in a never-seen-before avatar, displaying her Dhaakad side and looking extremely promising.

Watch Babli Bouncer trailer here:

During the trailer launch, while interacting with the media, the Himmatwala actress confessed that if she was given a chance to be a bouncer for someone for the glamour galore, she would don the bouncer hat for Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, the actress talked about her upcoming film and said, "For me, the most special thing while shooting for 'Babli Bouncer' was that while we were busy shooting a film, we were also creating and living a parallel real life which was filled with goodness, positivity, and people who were supportive and idealistic. This energy helped me translate my emotions on screen. Madhur (Bhandarkar) sir really makes my belief of "temperament over talent" stronger because for me talent isn't sustainable if the temperament is not right".

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANITamannaah Bhatia at trailer launch

Babli Bouncer, produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj, and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles. Concept, narrative, and screenplay written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath, and Madhur Bhandarkar. The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer releases on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

