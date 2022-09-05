Aishwarya Rai Bachchan believes in saying 'No' to make it big in man's world, advices women to follow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Even though our society is changing towards a better mindset, still today women have to face many societal barriers due to the male dominant society. Our leading lady, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who needs no introduction, is herself an epitome of strength, beauty and independence. In an old Filmfare interview, when asked about how a woman can make it big in a man's world, the beautiful actress advised, "Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around. It’s important to enjoy and cherish each moment of your journey."

Further, the diva also added, "Be in the present, be in the now, and experience it in its entirety. Don’t be in any mad rush because time is only flying by. And the pace that we’re living in today is only getting faster and faster.” The actress shelled out some valuable advice for women, "She said that it’s important to be comfortable in one’s skin and be one’s best friend. “By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices.

Meanwhile, once again Aishwarya will be seen on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The gorgeous actress will also be sharing the screen with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others. After the teaser release of the first film based on the Chola dynasty, millions of fans have shown their excitement to watch Aishwarya as Rajkumari Nandini in the historical drama.

The former Miss World never shies away to show her love and affection towards her loving husband Abhishek Bachchan. In an recent interview with Etimes, the actress opened up about working with her husband and she said that "It should happen." She also hoped that a dream project materializes for her and Abhishek. Junior Bachchan has shown interest in teaming up with her beloved wife time and again. The actor shared, "It has to be the right script at the right time. Until we don’t find that, we can’t do a film together. But we both love to work together".

