Crew brings iconic 'Choli' song with vocals of Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor steals spotlight | Watch

The highly anticipated song 'Choli' from 'Crew' is finally out and worth saying it's indeed an ultimate Holi jam. With a backdrop of a party, the song features ravishing Kareena Kapoor Khan exuding sheer hotness with her killer moves. The song is choreographed by Farah Khan. The iconic 90s song recreated with the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh is setting a perfect vibe for this Holi party. It is the coolest rendition of the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche. The song further captures glimpses from the film that indeed drench us more into the fervor of this commercial family entertainer. The Choli song has been uniquely launched in Mumbai. It's the first-ever song video to be launched on hoarding.

Watch the song here:

Crew trailer was also well-received

With quirky dialogues, humour in every frame, and peppy background music, the Crew trailer looked like a fun flight adventure. Along with Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu, the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma is the cherry on the cake in the film. As soon as the makers unveiled the teaser, fans couldn't keep calm. Following the excitement, the trailer of Crew, which was released on March 16 was also well received by the audience.

Watch the traile here:

About the film

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The Crew is mostly shot in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. As per the logline of the film, it revolves around three air hostesses who lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Crew is set to be a big release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will hit the big screens on March 29 this year.

